Dzhaparova Appointed Ukraine's Envoy To International Organizations In Vienna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Emine Dzhaparova as Ukraine's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna.

The decree to that effect, No. 87/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Since June 2020, Dzhaparova had held the post of Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister.

From 2016 to 2019, she worked as Ukraine's first deputy minister for information policy.

In 2020, Dzhaparova was appointed the head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO.