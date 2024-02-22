U.S. To Host Three Screenings Of Drama Film 'Bucha'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States will host three special events titled "Ukraine Unbroken: 2 Years of Strength ," featuring the screening of materials from the film "Bucha" and a Q&A session.

Among the attendees will be producer and screenwriter Oleksandr Schur, director Stanislav Tiunov, and Gaide Rizayeva, an employee of Ukraine's HUR military intelligence agency who oversaw an operation shown in the film and is preparing a speech about the need to supply weapons to Ukraine.

On February 22, the Ukrainian Institute in New York will host a film screening for leading U.S. media, Jewish and international organizations. (registration form ),

The following journalists have already confirmed their participation: Michael Weiss – TIME; Katya Soldak – Forbes; Adrienne Vot - CNN; Jim Sciutto - CNN; Michael Cooper – NYT; Jen Kirby – Vox; Andrew Jack - Financial Times; Noa Halff - Daily Mail, Newsmax; Patrick Ryan - USA Today

On February 23, the United States Institute of Peace in Washington will host a film screening for journalists and politicians.

The attendees include Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, President of the United States Institute of Peace Lise Grande, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, as well as U.S. journalists, congressmen and senators.

On February 24, the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles will host a film screening for representatives of the film community and celebrities.

Those who have confirmed their presence include the Executive Producer of Amazon; the Executive producer of Apple TV; David Duchovnyan American actor, writer, producer and musician; Ivanna Sohno, an actress and producer, born in Ukraine; Josh Peter - USA Today; Liza Aristizabal - Fox News; Steve Weakley - CBS; Max Paul – NBC; Bryan Alexander - USA Today; Sharareh Drury – Variety.

BUCHA is a feature drama film based on actual events in Bucha, Vorzel, and Hostomel (Kyiv region) during the Russian occupation in the first months of the war in February-March 2022. The main character is a foreigner who decided to fight against Russia's evil aggression in Ukraine, a country that became his home. The main character is a foreigner who decided to fight evil in Ukraine, the country that became his home. The main roles in the film BUCHA were played by the famous Polish theater and film actor Cezary Lukaszewicz and Ukrainian film star Vyacheslav Dovzhenko. The film tells about the rescue of local residents by Konstantin Gudauskas, a citizen of Kazakhstan who received asylum in Ukraine and lived in Bucha. When the Russian invasion began, he was allowed to cross into the territory occupied by Russian troops because of his Kazakh passport. Once there, he was able to extract Ukrainian civilians out of the occupied territory into safety. Konstantin not only saved people, but also became an eyewitness to all the horrors of war and occupation.