One Killed, Nine Wounded As Russians Shell Village In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Kostiantynopolske of the Kurakhove community, Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding nine others, among them four teenagers.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed and nine were injured by shelling in Kostiantynopolske of the Kurakhove community. Among those injured are four teenagers, aged 12, 14, 15 and 16. All of them received the necessary medical assistance," the post said.

The administration added that the Russians had struck the village with 13 shells fired from an Uragan multiple rocket launcher.

Photo credit: Donetsk Regional Military Administration