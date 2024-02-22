Zelensky Outlines Ukraine's Main Tasks For 2024 At Meeting With Diplomats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with diplomats, representatives of states and international organizations and outlined Ukraine's main tasks for 2024.

A video of the meeting has been published on the president's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Year 2024 is special as this year we have to do our utmost in terms of our ability to end this war in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law. Accordingly, we have several very specific tasks for this year," Zelensky said.

Among such tasks, he named the protection of Ukrainian citizens from Russian terror thanks to the military and financial assistance of partners, the return of deported children and the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, as well as active international cooperation, in particular, in terms of the introduction of international sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of Russian assets.

According to Zelensky, the absolute priority is to protect the Ukrainian people from Russian terror.

"We are extremely grateful to every state and every leader who provides defense, macro-financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and our people. I am especially grateful for the programs of long-term support, both defense and financial," he said.

The second task is the work on the implementation of a Peace Formula that is capable of restoring the full force of international law undermined by Russia.

"It can bring peace – real, fair and clear to every nation. It can also bring our people home to Ukraine – children and adults deported to Russia, Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukrainian political prisoners," Zelensky said.

The third task facing Ukraine and its partners this year is continued defense cooperation, control over sanctions and the seizure of Russian assets, Zelensky said.

"This year should bring more strength and more principled steps to Ukraine, to each of our countries and to our cooperation. Ukraine invites all reputable states and companies to defense cooperation. We must work together to ensure that Russia does not manage to evade global sanctions. Another aspect is Russian assets. The sooner they are confiscated, the sooner Putin will feel the true price of aggression against international law," he said.

