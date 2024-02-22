Borrell Calls On EU Countries To Provide Ukraine With Ammunition - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Union High Representative Josep Borrell called on the bloc members to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with shells.

He wrote about this in a letter to the foreign ministers and defense ministers of the EU member states, which was seen by Politico , Ukrinform reported.

Borrell noted in the letter that it is difficult for the Ukrainian army to confront Russia because it lacks ammunition.

He called on countries to support Ukraine by any means possible, including“digging further into your stock, where possible; placing orders by procuring on your own or – preferably – jointly from the European industry; buying ammunition immediately available on the market; or financing Ukrainian industry.”

“Together, I believe we can make a difference – for Ukraine and for the security of Europe – but this require [sic] immediate action. Time is of the essence”, Josep Borrell said.

In addition, Borrell called on EU countries to disclose information about what they are doing bilaterally to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

As previously, on Thursday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced a $247.4 million military aid package for Ukraine.