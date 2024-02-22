A1qa's Listed In The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List By IAOP

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa proudly emerges in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, acknowledged in the Rising Star Judging Size category.



Inclusion in the Global Outsourcing 100 list demonstrates recognition, affirms a company's standing as a respected player in the industry. Moreover, it serves as an external validation of expertise and commitment to excellence in software testing.



"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100ï¿1⁄2 underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to a1qa for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest." Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP



Pavel Novik, Head of the testing department at a1qa, shares his thoughts,



ï¿1⁄2At a1qa, we deliver operational and business benefits, empowering clients to boost their software, streamline QA processes, mitigate risks, and accelerate time to market. We are thrilled to be among the top outsourcing providers in the Global Outsourcing 100ï¿1⁄2 list. This accolade mirrors our steadfast commitment to furnishing unparalleled quality assurance and testing services to our esteemed global clientele.ï¿1⁄2



About a1qa



For over two decades, a1qa has been at the forefront of providing professional QA support to global organizations across various industries. With a team of over 1,100 QA professionals on board, a1qa facilitates clients in enhancing software quality, accelerating time to marker, and maintaining a competitive edge. Moreover, a1qa's quality management system bears certifications aligned with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015 standards, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and regulatory compliance.



Visit a1qaï¿1⁄2s website to discover how QA can revolutionize your software development journey and help propel your software to new quality levels.

