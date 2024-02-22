Early First State Map Of The Carolinas From 1685 Brings $29,325 In Old World Auctions' Auction #196

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Richmond, VA, USA, February 22, 2024 -- A rare and important early first state map of the Carolinas from 1685 sold for $29,325 and an extraordinary map of the Americas and surrounding oceans from 1740 rose to $20,125 in Old World Auctions' online-only Auction #196, which went live on January 24th and ended on February 7th. Nearly 800 lots came up for bid in the auction, which totaled $420,277.



Taking top lot honors was A New Map of Carolina by Thornton, Morden & Lea. The map showed early settlements and landowners, and included depictions of Native Americans and animals, such as a turkey and even an ostrich. It sold within its $25,000 - $30,000 estimate.



Andries & Hendrik de Lethï¿1⁄2s Carte Nouvelle de la Mer du Sud depicting the Americas and surrounding oceans is one of the most decorative ever engraved. The map featured the Island of California, the sea routes of famous explorers, and scenes of cannibalism and human sacrifice. The map, in full contemporary color and in pristine condition, bested the $17,000 high estimate.



ï¿1⁄2The map market continues to be robust,ï¿1⁄2 said Eliane Dotson, who co-owns Old World Auctions with her husband, Jon. ï¿1⁄2We saw numerous items sell for well above their estimates, and there was strong bidder participation overall. Several of the categories that did particularly well were early world maps and 19th century Americana.ï¿1⁄2



Following are additional highlights from the auction. Of the 790 lots offered, 698 were sold. ï¿1⁄2That was an 88 percent sell-through rate, the highest weï¿1⁄2ve seen in the last two years,ï¿1⁄2 Ms. Dotson said. All prices quoted include the buyerï¿1⁄2s premium.



A rare first plate map of the New World from 1573 by Abraham Ortelius, titled Americae sive Novi Orbis, Nova Descriptio, is one of the most famous maps of America, and one that had enormous influence on the future cartography of the New World. It blew past estimate to finish at $10,925.



A New Chart of the Coast of North America from Port Royal Entrance to Matanza Inlet, by Laurie & Whittle from 1809 ï¿1⁄2 a rare, separately-issued chart focusing on the coastline of Georgia, extending north to Hilton Head and south to St. Augustine, gaveled for $10,350.



A 1633 world map engraved by Jodocus Hondius for Parisian publisher Jean Le Clerc, was based on Rumold Mercator's double-hemisphere map from 1587, and featured a Northwest Passage, a huge Terra Australis, and an elaborate decorative border. It sold past high estimate for $8,050.



William Blaeuï¿1⁄2s 1642 map titled Nova Virginiae Tabula is derived from Captain John Smith's map of 1612 and is one of the most important 17th century maps of the Chesapeake Bay. The pre-sale estimate was $1,800-$2,100 but the map ended up bringing a robust $9,775.



A Journal of the Proceedings in Georgia by William Stephens from 1742 is a fascinating and exceedingly rare journal written by Stephens prior to his term as governor of the Province of Georgia. The two-volume set was published in only 70 copies, made for the Trustees of Georgia. It was expected to achieve $3,000-$4,000 but in the end changed hands for $6,900.



A Map of the Rail Roads of Virginia by Ludwig von Bucholtz dated 1858 is a rare railroad map graphically representing von Bucholtzï¿1⁄2s earliest work under the Virginia Board of Public Works. It presented the sizeable transportation network in the state and sold within estimate for $6,900.



A French armillary sphere depicted on the Ptolemaic model with the earth at its center, created in 1800 by an anonymous maker, featured a miniature terrestrial globe flanked by two small metal discs representing the sun and moon that orbited by rotating brass arms. It was a lovely piece on an ebonized stand that attracted bidders, who drove the final price past high estimate for $3,900.



A wonderful 1927 Map of San Francisco Showing Principal Streets and Places of Interest by Harrison Godwin is ï¿1⁄2one of the most ambitious of the early pictorial mapsï¿1⁄2 and is packed full with illustrations of important sites, buildings, parks, and scores of cartoonish characters. Estimated to sell for $1,500-$1,800, the map knocked down at a final price of $2,880.



