Ukrainian Refugee Numbers In Germany Decreases Significantly - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Official data revealed Thursday a significant decrease in Ukrainians seeking refuge in Germany compared to last year.

A report from the German Federal Statistical Office in Weisbaden showed that in 2022, roughly 1.1 million Ukrainians were recorded arriving in Germany following the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Whereas 2023 saw 277,000 Ukrainian refugees entering Germany with 156,000 coincidently leaving Germany around the same time, resulting in a total of 121,000 newcomers.

According to the report, 60 percent of the refugees were women and 34 percent children, and the majority of them live in the capital Berlin and Hamburg. (end)

