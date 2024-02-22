IOM Calls For Increased Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has called on Thursday for increased aid to Ukraine as the country struggles to recover from two years of conflict.

IOM Director General Amy Pope highlighted the widespread destruction and ongoing suffering of Ukrainians in a statement from Geneva.

According to IOM, 40 percent of Ukraine's total population or more than 14.6 million people remain in need of some form of humanitarian assistance in 2024 while 2.2 million refugees require assistance in neighboring countries.

IOM also reported that it is working with Ukraine's Government, UN and civil society partners to reconstruct housing, water, heating systems and the provision of health services to boost the recovery in Ukraine.

The IOM said that in the first two years of the response, USD 957 million had been mobilized against a funding target of USD 1.5 billion. (end)

