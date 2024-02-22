Jordan Sends New Medical Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) dispatched a new medical aid plane for Gaza people, which will be delivered to Gaza en route Rafah crossing.The aircraft, which was sent in cooperation with Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and with joint support from UNFPA, carried drugs and medical consumables, according to a JHCO statement.JHCO Secretary General, Hussein Shibli, said the organization sent cargo of the new plane as part of Jordan's efforts to support health sector in Gaza.Shibli added that: "We are updating list of priorities to help Gaza people with a special focus on supporting its health sector, based on information that JHCO constantly receives about the situation on the ground and its worsening reality."Under Royal directives, Shibli pointed out that JHCO "does not hesitate for a moment and spares no effort in sending aid to Gaza people," indicating that work is underway and ongoing to send more aid in the coming days.To date, a total of 55 planes were sent from Jordan to Gaza people carrying medical, food and relief supplies, the statment announced.JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. (JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06) or through e-wallets, or through clicking (JHCOGAZA), in addition to " eFAWATEERcom " and via its website ().