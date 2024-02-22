(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hotpack Global to roll out RECAPP recycling bins to collect 40 tons of waste a year







This partnership will contribute to the UAE's initiative to advance recycling and sustainability, resulting a reduction of 84 tons of CO2 emissions

DUBAI – February 22, 2024: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in packaging products, has partnered with RECAPP, a digital recycling solution platform for households and companies, to roll out recycling bins at its facilities, as well as its clients' premises to collect a combined quantity of 84 metric tons of waste per year. This is projected to reduce an estimated 84 metric tons of CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions, demonstrating a sizable and tangible commitment to carbon footprint reduction.

As part of this campaign, Hotpack will deploy RECAPP recycling boxes on the premises of a number of their clients and manage their collections with RECAPP's digital solutions. The partnership aims to not only curb plastic pollution but also create a more environmentally responsible and eco-friendly community by building an awareness of sustainable practices through collective actions and incentives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said,“We are proud to partner with RECAPP, the first-of-its-kind digital recycling solution to implement recycling boxes in stores. It signifies a major stride forward in our shared mission to address the challenges posed by post-consumer plastic packaging and create a more sustainable future. This partnership is a source of immense pride for us, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

“Through this collaboration, we are set to breathe new life into recycling programmes across all our facilities and stores in the UAE. Hotpack Global, in collaboration with RECAPP, is dedicated to a holistic approach to sustainability and eco-friendly behaviour. We're not just focusing on recycling; we are focusing on changing mindsets and promoting positive habits,” he added.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director of Hotpack Global, said,“As part of our commitment to the environment, we are in the process of setting up dedicated collection bins for the recycling of plastic, bio, and paper materials. Our shared vision is to make a substantial and positive impact on sustainability and the environment. We believe in the power of collective action and incentives to create a more environmentally responsible and eco-friendly community. This partnership is more than a business collaboration; it is a pledge to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Jerome Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP, said,“We are pleased to partner with Hotpack, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions. This collaboration aligns perfectly with RECAPP's mission to promote recycling and environmental responsibility. Together, we can make significant strides towards a more sustainable future, fostering a culture of recycling and waste reduction. Hotpack's commitment to eco-conscious practices resonates deeply with our objectives, and we are excited to work together to make a positive impact on our environment.”

“This partnership lets businesses become RECAPP reward partners, offering vouchers through the RECAPP app to incentivize recycling. This diversifies the rewards and showcases a brand's commitment to sustainability, attracting eco-conscious users, driving new customers, retaining current ones, and increasing brand visibility.”

RECAPP offers the first digital solution for recycling collection services that is streamlined with an efficient process for gathering recyclable materials. The mobile app offers a user-friendly interface that allows individuals and businesses to schedule pick-ups, making recycling convenient and accessible. RECAPP's robust logistics network ensures reliable collection and delivery to recycling facilities, contributing to sustainability goals by diverting materials from landfills and promoting eco-friendly practices.

RECAPP's digital solution and online platform will provide key performance indicators (KPIs) for tracking progress and integrating user data into communication strategies. The initiative also aims to convert RECAPP users into customers and acquire digital assets for growth.

By earning points through their recycling efforts on the RECAPP mobile application, users gain access to a wide range of partners. As users recycle at home with RECAPP, they can explore exclusive discounts on Hotpack products starting from 8,000 points with the reward scheme mechanism, fostering a community dedicated to environmental stewardship.

Additionally, Hotpack employees will have the opportunity to participate in co-branded events as part of the collaboration with RECAPP. These events, as part of Hotpack's 'Happiness Initiative', will include recycling workshops and beach cleaning activities, aimed at promoting a recycling reflex and eco-friendly behaviour among Hotpack's workforce.

RECAPP's sustainability commitment projects substantial environmental and social impacts, forecasting 964 metric tons of waste collected in tin cans, aluminium cans, HDPE and PP plastics, PET bottles, mixed plastic, LDPE bags and other recyclable waste. This will result in a reduction of 2,108 metric tons of CO2 emissions during the calendar year.