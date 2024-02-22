Israeli Army Withdraws From Nasser Hospital In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Feb 23 (IANS) Israeli army troops have reportedly withdrawn from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city of the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces on Thursday withdrew "completely" from the hospital after storming it several days ago and converting it into "a military barracks", Xinhua news agency reported, citing Palestinian security sources.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 13 news confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ended their operation at the hospital.