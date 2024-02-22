Hira Group Launches New Showroom In Fujairah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Hira Group, a prominent manufacturer in the building products sector has launched a new showroom in Fujairah.

The new showroom is close to Hira Group's manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah, allowing it to showcase its world-leading products and solutions conveniently.

The showroom will feature Hira's comprehensive product portfolio, including Aerofoam Thermal Insulation solutions, Aeroduct Ducting Accessories, Maico Ventilation Products, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, RubTech Rubber Products, and Diamond Walraven Pipe Support Systems.

Bryan Pereira, General Manager, Dubai and Northern Emirates of Hira Group, said:“With the opening of the Fujairah showroom, we aim to enhance our relationship with clients and provide value-added products and services to a broader audience. Driven by the increased business and the demand to accommodate rapid growth, our decision to establish a showroom underscores our commitment to surpassing our clients' expectations. This expansion enables us to be market leaders in the regions where we compete, offering unparalleled support and services.”

Having been a key player in the UAE since 1980, Hira Group has cemented its position as the largest HVAC and construction materials manufacturing company in the region. With over 30 sales offices and 14 production units across the UAE and globally, the company continues to evolve to meet the demands of a dynamic market.

The newly opened showroom is staffed with experienced service agents who will handle a range of responsibilities, from client demonstrations to addressing all customer after-sales needs under one roof.