UK Backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte As Next NATO Chief: Official

London: Britain is backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become NATO's next head, a UK government official said on Thursday.
"The UK strongly backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General. Rutte is well-respected across the Alliance, has serious defence and security credentials and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
