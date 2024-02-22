Messi Presents Eighth Ballon D'or To Barcelona Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a gesture of appreciation, Lionel Messi, the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner, has donated his latest Ballon d'Or award to the FC Barcelona museum.

This remarkable gesture comes even though the Argentine superstar clinched the title playing for Inter Miami, highlighting his affinity for the club that shaped his illustrious career.

Messi's decision to place his eighth Ballon d'Or alongside his previous seven awards in the FC Barcelona museum underscores his gratitude and recognition for the club's significant role in his achievements. "Everything I own is in Barcelona, there at the museum. Ballons d'Or, Golden Boots, everything," the World Cup winner previously stated, acknowledging Barcelona's role in his achievements.

Miquel Blazquez, a renowned Catalan journalist celebrated for his FC Barcelona coverage, shared the news on X, stating, "Leo Messi has donated his eighth Ballon d'Or to the Barca museum. Although he did not win it as a Barca footballer, the Argentine star has made the gesture of giving it up so that it can be displayed along with the other seven he has won."

"Impossible not to miss him," he added.

Messi's relationship with Barcelona began when he moved from Argentina at just 13-year-old, making his competitive debut for the club at 17 in 2004.

Throughout his tenure at Barcelona, Messi not only broke records but also collected an unprecedented 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

The legend's eighth Ballon d'Or win, following a vote that placed him ahead of the votes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe in 2023, adds another chapter to his extraordinary legacy.