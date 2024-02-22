(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Bitcoin/Crypto Stock News Bites - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE ) (FSE: YO0.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce the purchase of 1,000 Bitmain S21 Antminers (the "S21"), which would provide 200 petahash per second ("PH/s") of high efficiency Bitcoin mining capacity. The S21 is the newest and most efficient Bitmain Bitcoin mining ASIC system, boasting 17.5 joules per Terahash ("J/TH"). Additionally, HIVE now has 2,070 Bitcoin on the balance sheet as of February 21, 2024.

HIVE is continuing its strategic preparation for the Bitcoin Halving event, expected to occur in late April 2024. Rather than expanding our footprint at this time, we are upgrading our fleet with the most efficient machines available, which in turn will lower our average costs to produce a Bitcoin.

By upgrading our existing ASICs in our inventory to the S21, we will increase our target Exahash from 5.3 EH/s at 24.7 J/TH by the end of June 2024 to 5.5 EH/s by running only our most efficient machines in our 140 MW of operating infrastructure globally, HIVE believes it is important to stay lean during the Halving, as having low fixed costs, and an inventory of highly efficient ASIC we can run at variable load to minimize variable costs, will allow the Company agility, thus putting HIVE in a strong position to navigate the rest of 2024.

In addition, we continue to HODL 100% of the Bitcoin we are mining. With the Halving, the Bitcoin block reward will drop from 900 Bitcoin per day, to 450 Bitcoin per day. With this pre-determined scarcity in the Bitcoin ecosystem, along with the strong US Bitcoin ETF inflows, HIVE believes it is prudent to hold a treasury of Bitcoin on our balance sheet.

