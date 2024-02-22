Cybersecurity Stock News Bite - CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) Announces 2-For-1 Stock Split In Form Of 100% Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Cyber stock news bite - CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI ), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend on the Company's outstanding common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024 will receive one additional share of common stock for every share of common stock held.

The distribution date for the stock split, or the date on which new shares will be distributed from the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, will be March 20, 2024. CSPi's Common Stock is expected to trade on a post-split basis at the market open on March 21, 2024. Upon completion of the stock split, the Company expects to have approximately 9,753,900 shares outstanding.

In explaining the stock split Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer, commented. "We believe the increased liquidity of CSPi shares resulting from this action will provide greater opportunities for institutional participation and enhance shareholder value at a time we are broadening our business prospects. The launch of our ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT offering is generating substantial interest, and the stock split reflects our confidence in the prospects for AZT and the rest of our business."

The Company also pays a quarterly cash dividend, which was recently increased by the Board of Directors, to $0.05 per share on a pre-split basis. The next quarterly dividend is payable on March 08, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 26, 2024. The Company's quarterly cash dividend in the future will be set on a split adjusted basis.

The stock is trading at $48.52, gaining $14.81 (43.93%).

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more cybersecurity stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Follow us on Twitter @investorideas and @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411