World Cybercon META 3Rd Edition: Your Gateway To Securing The Middle East's Digital Future

DUBAI, UAE, Feb 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Express is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated World CyberCon META 3rd Edition, scheduled for May 23, 2024, in Dubai cybersecurity threats continue to evolve globally, this one-day event promises to bring together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the field.







Under the theme "Securing Middle East's Digital Future: Challenges and Solutions," World CyberCon META Edition 2024 is set to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders and visionaries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with over 40 leading Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from various industries, participate in 9 knowledge-sharing sessions, connect with 120+ delegates, and enjoy 2+ hours of networking.

Some of the distinguished speakers at the conference include:



Sithembile (Nkosi) Songo, CISO, ESKOM

Dina Alsalamen, VP, Head of Cyber and Information Security Department, Bank ABC

Anoop Kumar, Head of Information Security Governance Risk & Compliance, Gulf News

Irene Corpuz, Cyber Policy Expert, Dubai Government Entity, Board Member, and Co-Founder, Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME)

Abhilash Radhadevi, Head of Cybersecurity, OQ Trading Ahmed Nabil Mahmoud, Head of Cyber Defense and Security Operations, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

This ground-breaking experience, scheduled for May 23, 2024, will boast interactive workshops, an immersive exhibition zone, extensive networking opportunities, and the well-deserved recognition of cybersecurity luminaries for their remarkable contributions to the industry.

The event promises deep dives into a diverse array of cutting-edge cybersecurity topics, offering attendees insights into:





National Cybersecurity Strategy: Securing a Digital UAE

Next-Gen Threat Intelligence: Staying Ahead of Adversaries

Guarding Against Advanced Threats: Zero-Day Attacks and APTs

Innovative Cyber Risk Scoring Approaches

Future Trends in Cybersecurity

Fortifying Against Ransomware: Prevention, Mitigation, Recovery

Navigating Global Cybersecurity Regulations

Strategic Investments: AI and ML for Threat Detection Guardians of Connectivity: IoT Cybersecurity Strategies



Tailored to appeal to CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, security auditors, heads of IT, Cyber Crime Specialists, network engineers, and all stakeholders of safe internet, World CyberCon META Edition 2024 aims to provide delegates with invaluable opportunities to gain insights, forge connections, explore business opportunities, and discover innovative solutions.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to learn from the best and network with professionals from across the cybersecurity spectrum. Reserve your spot at World CyberCon META Edition 2024 today by visiting.

About The Cyber Express

TheCyberExpress is a leading online platform that provides the latest news, insights, and resources in the field of cybersecurity. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate information, The Cyber Express aims to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge they need to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact

Ashish Jaiswal at

