Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Georgian Ambassador

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs Ambassador Majid Qatarneh Thursday, received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia, Archil Dzuliashvili, as accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.