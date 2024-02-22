Sheikha Alya Takes Part In Media Briefing On Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Permanent Representative Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani participated in the media briefing organised by the Arab Group at the UN headquarters in New York, following the UN Security Council's (UNSC) vote on the Algerian-Arab draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. During the briefing, Her Excellency affirmed the continuation Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at reaching a humanitarian truce.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.