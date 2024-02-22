               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tip-Off Helps Qatar Officials Seize Huge Load Of Prohibited Tobacco At Hamad Port


2/22/2024 2:26:08 PM

Doha, Qatar: Acting on a tip-off, the Customs Department of Hamad Port and the Southern Ports seized a huge consignment of prohibited tobacco.

Over five tonnes of tobacco was hidden inside three imported trailers that were entering the country on a commercial ship.

This came as a result of prior intelligence coordination with the Department of Combating Smuggling and Harmful Trade Practices at the Authority, stated the Customs in a video shared on social media.

When the shipment arrived at Hamad Port, the three trailers were loaded for examination and inspection using specialized inspection devices. Following the examination, 5.5 tons (5) of tobacco were found, secretly stashed inside the trailers base.

The General Authority of Customs urged all community members to participate in the national campaign (Kafih) aimed at combating crimes and customs violations.

It added that this can be done by providing information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, tampering with customs documents and invoices, among other violations, through the Customs official email or call 16500.

