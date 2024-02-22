Luxembourg Dod Partners With SES And HITEC To Augment SATCOM Ground Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Luxembourg Directorate of Defence (DoD) procured two ground stations following a competitive call for tender to enable the Luxembourg Army to improve its resilience by accessing secure satellite communications services, the DoD, SES and HITEC Luxembourg said today.

The ground stations, which will be installed at the Luxembourg Army's Military Centre in Diekirch, will be used for Luxembourg's GovSat-1 satellite services in X- and Military Ka-band frequencies, as well as for the Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) system, the backbone of the satellite communications capability of the U.S. DoD.

The addition of the two new ground stations reinforce resiliency and augment the existing Luxembourg Army satcom infrastructure already built by SES and HITEC Luxembourg 10 years ago, bringing the total number of dedicated antennas to four. The new ground stations unlock the strong potential to scale and add interoperability with the NATO partner systems, in line with the country's defence strategy for the years to come.

Yuriko Backes, Luxembourg Minister of Defence:“Access to secure satellite communications has always been among the priorities and strengths of Luxembourg, allowing the country to reinforce defence capabilities, as well as enabling fulfillment of Luxembourg's commitments towards the EU and NATO. To keep the upper technological edge, we will continue to leverage Luxembourg's globally-renowned expertise in the space sector, to increase our resilience, including that of our armed forces.”

“It is an honour for SES to help strengthen the Luxembourg Government's defence pillar by adding resiliency to its secure satcom,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.“Following the successful implementation of the initial ground stations by the Luxembourg Army, we are delighted to extend its communications infrastructure that leverages Luxembourg's GovSat-1 and enhances interoperability with the partner systems.”

“We are proud to be part of the project and once again join efforts with SES to help augment Luxembourg's defence capabilities with resilient and proven technology,” said Philippe Osch, CEO of HITEC Luxembourg.“The ground terminals to be supplied for the Luxembourg Army's satcom infrastructure are a source of particular pride for us as they combine the latest technological innovations and a track-record of superior“Made in Luxembourg” quality.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world's only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

About HITEC Luxembourg

HITEC Luxembourg S.A., a 100%-owned Luxembourg company, has developed its business activities in the field of innovative and quality products and services.

HITEC offers high technology solutions covering different business areas: satellite ground segment; specific and standard equipment for testing and measuring of physical properties; traffic management; mission critical; engineering; consulting; software & ICT development and project management. HITEC serves private and public sector customers at a national and international level.

In our daily commitment, know-how, creativity, quality and perseverance are an integral part of HITECs' undertaking. Enthusiasm for technology and innovation and a dedication to life-long-learning are core elements of our company culture, reflected by our highly qualified and motivated staff.

HITEC is ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and AQAP 2110 certified and has several labels, such as“SuperDrecksKëscht fir Betriber“ (ISO 14024:2000 Standard),“Entreprise Socialement Responsable”, delivered by the indr, Responsibility Europe, Made in Luxembourg (for most of the products & services) and is signatory of the IMS Diversity Charter and the“Pacte National – Entreprises et Droits de l'Homme Luxembourg”. HITECs' motto: market-oriented, client-centric and technology driven.

