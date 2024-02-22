Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Surpasses 29,400

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 29,410, medical sources confirmed on Thursday.

They said that at least 69,465 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“At least 97 people were killed and 132 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” they added .

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them,” the sources noted.

Today Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 20 civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted multiple homes owned by Odeh, Yassin, Al-Irqan and Nassar families in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation aircraft struck a house owned by Qatifan family in Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of the city, resulting in the killing of seven people and causing several casualties, mostly of whom were children.

Meanwhile, occupation artillery carried out intense of airstrikes at Palestinian homes in al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city, resulting in the tragic death of several people and the wounding of dozens others.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, occupation warplanes targeted a house in Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps and the city of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the killing of at least 10 persons.

Moving to Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, another artillery shelling that targeted several houses was further reported in the center and west of the city, which led to the injury of multiple people.

Furthermore, the occupation forces have continued the strict military siege against Nasser Hospital for 32 days.

In the south of the city, Israeli fighter jets also carried out airstrikes on the border area in the city of Rafah.

Israeli

naval forces and their

gunboats fired several airstrikes near the tents of displaced people in the city, causing multiple casualties.

