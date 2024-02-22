Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Siblings, Injure Another Near Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem/PNN /

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that two Palestinian siblings were killed, and another was injured, by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Al-Eizariya, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The Ministry said that it was informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs of the killing of Mohammad, 26, and Kazem Issa Ali Zawahra, 31, adding that Ahmed Azzam Al-Wahsh was left

with injuries whose nature has not been known yet by occupation bullets near the town.

Earlier today,

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at three Palestinian young men near Al-Zaeem military checkpoint, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Later, these forces detained Zawahra's father and al-Wahsh's father and a number of their family members east of Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA correspondent that the occupation forces opened fire at the three young men at the aforementioned checkpoint, claiming that they had opened fire at the soldiers at the place.

The Israeli police claimed that a soldier was killed and eight others were wounded in the shooting at the checkpoint.

The occupation forces closed Al-Za'im checkpoint, which separates the city of Jerusalem from its east, causing traffic on the roads leading to the south of the West Bank and the towns and villages of south and east Jerusalem.

The Israeli army also closed the Container military checkpoint east of Abu Dis, and

two Al-Za'im checkpoints east of Jerusalem to pedestrians and vehicles, and set up flying checkpoints in Silwan, Ras Al-Amud, Al-Tur, Al-Issawiya, and Shuafat.



