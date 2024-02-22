Another Across-The-Board Increase In Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Fuel prices in Panama will increase at least three cents a liter starting

Friday, February 23 reports the National Energy Secretariat. It is the third successive two-weekly increase this year.

95 octane gasoline will increase by three cents per liter, reaching a price of $1.03 per liter ($3.90 per gallon), while 91 octane gasoline will also increase three cents, reaching $0.96 per liter ($3.63 per gallon).

Low-sulfur diesel will increase by four cents per liter, settling at $0.98 ($3.71 per gallon).

The new prices will be in effect from 6:00 am on Friday,February 23, until 5:59 am on Friday, March