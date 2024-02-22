EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

artec technologies AG: AI-supported open source technology proves its worth in crisis situations

AI-based transcription and translation in over 50 different languages New perspectives for broadcasters, press and news agencies, crisis centres,news services and many other areas Diepholz, 22 February 2024: The world is in a constant state of tension, marked by geopolitical events, attempted coups, changes of government, and natural disasters that occur almost daily. At the same time, we are experiencing an explosion of information sources in which both facts and misinformation are spreading at an unprecedented rate. Modern surveillance systems can quickly capture publicly available news from crisis zones - from radio and television to social media - and create a rough picture of the situation. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI), organizations can effectively meet their information needs. As part of a consortium centered around Radiosphere GmbH (radiosphere), experts such as artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) and other renowned market players are contributing crucial modules for gathering and analyzing information. The efficiency of this partnership was recently demonstrated by the requirements of a customer. The task was to gather initial information and maintain an overview during a coup in a country in the Sahel region. The main challenge was that the internet was blocked on site, which made it very difficult to obtain and analyze information digitally. This left only the analysis of analogue sources such as television and radio. The situation was further complicated by the return of the national broadcasters to the African languages Hausa and Kanuri, after previously broadcasting in French. In order to receive local radio and television stations and monitor the sources, satellite capacities were rented in rapid succession and (raw) video streams were recorded - including those from neighboring countries. Using special data loggers, the transmissions were recorded and transcribed from the original language (French, Hausa, Kanuri) into English with the help of AI modules. Spelling and grammar rules such as punctuation and capitalization were taken into account. The data was then fed into the monitoring system of a leading European provider by Radiosphere GmbH, among others. With the help of a conversation analysis, the customer was able to make an extremely meaningful assessment of the situation and summarize the discourse. The data loggers were provided by artec technologies AG. The XENTAURIX system used offers extremely versatile data logging that can process all leading broadcast and webcasting standards and formats. XENTAURIX is an indispensable system for storing, analyzing, and processing broadcast content from TV, radio, and webcast stations. The latest feature is the AI-based, multilingual speech recognition (Speech-to-Text, S2T for short). The use of transcription and translation in over 50 different languages offers completely new perspectives for broadcasters, press and news agencies, digital publishers, crisis centers, media monitoring agencies, news services as well as financial and business sectors. Event note: artec will participate in the General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference (GPEC) from May 6 to May 8, 2024. About artec technologies AG

The listed company artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) from Diepholz (Germany) develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and the Internet. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in the process. artec offers its customers a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) for both standard products and customised developments and cloud services. Customers include national and international broadcasting companies, media organisations, security authorities and industrial companies. Further Information:

