               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nordea Completes Fourth Share Buy-Back Programme


2/22/2024 2:16:12 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea completes fourth share buy-back programme
22.02.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Nordea completes fourth share buy-back programme

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
22 February 2024 at 17.00 EET

Nordea has now completed its fourth share buy-back programme announced in April 2023. From 28 April 2023 to 21 February 2024, Nordea repurchased 97,406,133 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 10.26.

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back of up to EUR 1.0bn, based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The purpose of share buy-backs is to pursue an efficient capital structure and generate sustainable shareholder returns by reducing Nordea's excess capital. Since the inception of the inaugural buy-back programme in October 2021, Nordea has distributed EUR 5.5bn to its shareholders through repurchasing around 544 million shares at an average price of EUR 10.09 per share.

Nordea repurchased the shares in public trading otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases). The repurchased shares were cancelled on a monthly basis.

The repurchases of the fourth buy-back programme reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1.0bn. Nordea now holds 15,912,565 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Nordea expects to continue to use share buy-backs to distribute excess capital to Nordea's shareholders in accordance with Nordea's capital and dividend policy.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or ...

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 17.00 EET on 22 February 2024.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
...
or visit
.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1843369


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN22022024004691010666ID1107888003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search