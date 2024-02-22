Goyal Underscores India's Proactive Global Stance On Economic Partnerships & Sustainability

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 22 (KNN) Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, highlighted India's pivotal role as the centre of possibilities.

He emphasised that the aspirational India will provide a demographic dividend, which in turn, will contribute to the growth of India-Europe economic partnerships and geopolitical engagements.

The statement was made during his address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave today in New Delhi.

Goyal also underscored that there is a significant change in mindset regarding the perception of quality, noting active participation in global sustainability initiatives aimed at preserving the environment.

He emphasised India's eco-conscious stance, boasting the smallest per capita contribution of emissions globally, and pledged India's continued commitment to climate responsibility and sustainability.

“India is a nation that has adopted the philosophy of Reform, Perform and Transform', said Goyal emphasising the nation's contribution of a 3D vision to the world backed by democracy, demography and demand.

Overall, Goyal's remarks at the CII Conclave shed light on India's proactive stance towards economic partnerships, sustainability, and global engagement.

(KNN Bureau)