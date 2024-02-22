Arm And Nuro Partner To Develop Autonomous Vehicles At Commercial Scale Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Arm Holdings , a semiconductor design and software platform company, and Nuro , a developer of autonomous vehicles, have agreed a multi-year collaboration to drive a scalable approach to the commercialization of autonomous vehicles with AI built into their foundations.
As part of this partnership, Nuro is leveraging the leading-edge Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology to develop the next generation Nuro Driver.
The Nuro Driver is Nuro's core technology, an integrated autonomous driving system consisting of state-of-the-art, AI-first software and custom-built sense and compute hardware.
Being AI-first means Nuro Driver's perception and behavior capabilities are learned from data to capture the nuances of the real world and provide a natural driving experience.
The resulting autonomy system, which leverages the latest cutting edge research in AI technology, is embedded in an engineered system with rules-based checks to provide further safety guarantees.
