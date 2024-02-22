Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Announces Plans To Release Year-End 2023 Financial Results, Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for 2023. The company announced that it will release its 2023 financial results after market close on Feb. 27, 2024, and will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET that same day. During the call, company officials will provide an overview of the financial report as well as a corporate update. Those interested in participating on the call can dial 1-877-407-0789, then use conference ID 13744350.

About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

