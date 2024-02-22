Techmediabreaks SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) Closes On $2.9M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ: SMX) , a company that integrates chemistry, physics and computer science to give materials memory and create a culture of transparency and trust across multiple industries, has closed on an underwritten public offering. The offering was comprised of 12,124,666 ordinary shares offered at $0.24

per share; the offering included prefunded warrants if the purchase of the shares would cause the beneficial ownership of a purchaser in the offering to exceed 4.99% of the ordinary shares. The value of the offering is an estimated $2.9 million before deducting standard underwriting discounts and offering expenses. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

SMX offers players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy. As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, the company's platform becomes increasingly attractive. For more information, visit the company website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN