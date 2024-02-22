Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Selects IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors, today announced it has selected
IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo aims to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. In support of this goal, Bravo, early this month, finalized a deal to acquire Steaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, providing the company with the technology and foundation to soon offer streaming services, including video on demand (“VOD”) and linear TV. The acquisition also marked a pivotal step in establishing Bravo's flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM). Under the partnership, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of
5000+ key syndication outlets ,
various newsletters ,
social media channels , wire services via
InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Bravo Multinational.
About Bravo Multinational Inc.
Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
