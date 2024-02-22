Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Selects IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors, today announced it has selected

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo aims to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. In support of this goal, Bravo, early this month, finalized a deal to acquire Steaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, providing the company with the technology and foundation to soon offer streaming services, including video on demand (“VOD”) and linear TV. The acquisition also marked a pivotal step in establishing Bravo's flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM). Under the partnership, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of

5000+ key syndication outlets ,

various newsletters ,

social media channels , wire services via

InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Bravo Multinational.

To view the full press release, visit



About Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BRVO are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN