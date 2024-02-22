Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Statistically Significant Results From Independent Analyses Of ALS Patient Data

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

(along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, today reported new, significant survival results in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) patients. According to the announcement, the results are from two independent analyses of pooled data from two intermediate-size“Companionate Use” Expanded Access Programs (“EAPs”) supported by the company. The EAPs provided access to treatment with CNM-Au8(R) to 256 participants, all people living with ALS who were generally too advanced in their disease to qualify for clinical trials. According to the announcement, a pooled survival analysis of EAP participants treated with CNM-Au8 30 mg was compared to two independent datasets derived from PRO-Act and the ALS/MND Natural History Consortium.“The results in the EAP participants versus the matched controls demonstrated a significant benefit for each comparison,” the announcement stated.“Analysis including all 256 EAP participants compared to the 220 matched controls also showed statistically significant survival benefits with long-rank p-values of p < 0.0001 and p=0.006 for the PRO-ACT and ALS/MND Natural History Consortium matched controls, respectively.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

