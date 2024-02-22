(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications.“Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai expressed his conviction that SekurMessenger, SekurMail and SekurVPN will succeed with governments, telecom operators and entities like banks and energy enterprises. Sekur's prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and since the company is not connected to any big tech platform, it can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications, without any data mining through its proprietary technology and its servers based in Switzerland,” a recent article reads.“Fortunately, we offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private, and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration for businesses and governments,” Ghiai is quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN