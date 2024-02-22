Cannabisnewsbreaks MAISON BLOOM Announces New Owner-Partner As UFC Fighter, Entrepreneur Joins Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MAISON BLOOM, creators of the world's first all-natural elevated seltzer made from fully sustainable ingredients, has announced a new owner-partner. Marlon“Chito' Vera, a well-known UFC fighter and entrepreneur, has joined the company, taking“a leap into the world of infused beverages and functional cannabinoid ready-to-drink beverages” as part of his mission to share his approach to“always-ready-living” with the world. Vera will serve as the company's head of wellness. With Vera on board, MAISON BLOOM plans to launch the“Chito Challenge,” which will include a series of bold offerings and engagements that encourage people to live their best lives. According to the announcement, Vera lives by the mantra of“always being in fighting shape,” and he will be bringing that mentality to MAISON BLOOM, intent on changing the perception of infused beverages and joining the best in the craft-infused beverage category.“Chito is the epitome of an intentional purpose-driven athlete, and as soon as we got to talking, it was clear that he shares the same energy, drive and vision to sip into a life less ordinary,” said MAISON BLOOM CEO Nathan Johnson in the press release.“He's got that B.C.E – Big Champion Energy – and we are so excited to bring his drive, energy and enthusiasm to the world of MAISON BLOOM's infused beverages because it really is high time to drink different, eat cleaner, and live better.”

About MAISON BLOOM

MAISON BLOOM stands as the pioneer in the world's first designer, full-spectrum, hemp-infused family of beverages. Emerging in 2020 during lockdown, MAISON BLOOM is dedicated to the clean food and beverage movement and stacking up awards year after year thanks to the company's commitment to delivering premium infused Malternative(TM)

Elevated Seltzers that offer a distinctive full-spectrum experience. MAISON BLOOM delivers on the promise of the freshness of homemade creations with fewer calories and low and natural sugars; MAISON BLOOM beverages are GMO free and additive free and are always ready to drink, thanks to the use of 100% pure, plant-based ingredients. For more information, visit the company website at

