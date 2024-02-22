Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) To Participate In Three Upcoming Industry Conferences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, will be represented at three major industry events in the next few weeks. According to the announcement, members of the senior leadership team will be participating in the BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference; the BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2024; and the 36th

annual Roth Conference. Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak will be presenting at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals event, which is scheduled for Feb. 26–28, 2024; Mintak's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 27. Mintak will also be participating at the BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, which is slated for Feb. 27–29, 2024; he will be involved in a panel discussion focused on lithium, which will begin at 8:20 a.m. ET on Feb. 29. Finally, SLI company officials will be participating at the 36th annual Roth Conference, which is scheduled for March 17–19, 2024, in Dana Point, California.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and has begun an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

