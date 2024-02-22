Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Announces Name Change Of Subsidiary

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , a pioneer agrifood tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced that a subsidiary is officially changing its name. According to the announcement, wholly owned subsidiary Nitrousink Ltd. was granted approval from Israel's Registrar of Companies to change its name to NTWO (“NTWO”) OFF Ltd.“NTWO OFF has identified and isolated two naturally occurring bacteria species that can reduce N2O emissions from wheat roots under various environmental conditions,” the company stated in the press release.“The R&D team at NTWO OFF is currently testing its technology under greenhouse conditions with the objective of locating the optimal formula for reducing N2O emission in wheat crops. NTWO OFF intends to continue its testing in micro field plots using different soils, dosages and formulations for a variety of crops, including corn and rice.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its operational arms - two majority-owned subsidiaries, Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd., and minority-owned subsidiary Plantify Foods Inc. - delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF, its other majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN