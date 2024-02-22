(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)

has announced the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property. A joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., the Mann Property is located 22 kilometers east of Crawford, 20 kilometers south of Cochrane, and 45 kilometers northeast of Timmins, covering Mann Township. It contains three large ultramafic bodies: Mann Northwest, Mann Central and Mann Southeast. The announcement summarized results from drill programs at Mann Northwest and Mann Central that were completed during the summer of 2023 and indicated plans for drilling at Mann Southeast during the summer of 2024.“Mann is an exceptionally large property with ultramafic targets extending beyond the township from Reaume through Mann and into Newmarket with a combined target strike length of over 25 kilometers. All fifteen initial holes at these first two targets successfully intersected large intervals of target mineralization. This area will be a focus of our exploration program in 2024. Further details on our 2024 exploration program will be provided at a conference call on Friday, Feb. 23,” said Mark Shelby, CEO of Canada Nickel.

To view the full press release, visit



About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel- sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM) and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit

.

IBN