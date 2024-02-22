Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Enters Agreement To Monetize Legacy Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT)

today announced that it has signed an agreement to license and sell its legacy Jupiter Wellness assets to Colorado-based Elite Health Partners Inc., a leading provider of world-class, innovative products and services that fulfill a broad range of consumer health and beauty needs globally. According to the announcement, Elite Health, currently a private company, plans to file a registration statement for an IPO by Q3 2024 and subsequently become publicly listed. The announcement further stated that upon its IPO, Elite Health intends to acquire the licensed Jupiter Wellness assets for a consideration of 40% of Elite Health's outstanding shares that Safety Shot plans to dividend to its shareholders. Safety Shot's Jupiter Wellness assets include a portfolio of over-the-counter commercialized products as well as product candidates in development for indications such as skin care, hair growth and women's health.

“Elite Health, combined with our Jupiter Wellness portfolio, is set to become a wellness powerhouse that develops, manufactures, launches, markets and distributes a portfolio of high-quality products,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John.“This deal with Elite Health is a great way for Safety Shot to monetize our assets, further freeing us up to focus solely on Safety Shot's enormous opportunity in the functional beverage industry.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content, boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase at



and

. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN