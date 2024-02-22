Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) E-Phones To Boost Emergency Communications At Busy California Airport

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announced that one of the busiest international airports for travelers and cargo in the United States is upgrading its emergency communications with 22 new

K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones (“E-Phones”) . The E-Phones will be installed throughout a prime parking lot at a California airport.

The announcement reads,“California citizens and visitors depend upon telecommunication systems to seek help and obtain assistance during emergencies or times of crisis. Knightscope's E-Phones boost safety by delivering enhanced wireless connectivity to critical services such as police, fire and EMS through a one-touch, ADA compliant device. Coordinated and efficient response is achieved with pinpoint accuracy since the exact location of each device is known, ensuring the well-being of those choosing to use the E-Phones instead of cellular devices when geographic familiarity is a challenge, cellphone batteries are dead or carrier coverage is limited.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

IBN