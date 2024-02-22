(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Clear Mobitel Successfully Deploys NEC 5G SA Cloud Native Core Network to Accelerate the Adoption of Innovative 5G Solutions in the UK and the Channel Islands

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Clear Mobitel Ltd., and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) have announced the successful deployment of NEC's state-of-the-art 5G Standalone (SA) Cloud Native Core Network solution in the UK to accelerate the delivery and adoption of advanced 5G services. This initiative with NEC is set to accelerate the delivery and adoption of advanced 5G services. Clear Mobitel will utilise this cutting-edge 5G core technology to support its software-centric ecosystem approach to remain agile and responsive to meet customer needs. In accordance with Clear Mobitel's vision, NEC will help setting up the 5G network for various B2B (Private Networks) and B2C (Fixed Wireless Access) use-cases by providing 5G SA core network software on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling simple and fast application building, as well as rapid deployment, while driving scalability and resilience, and User Plane Function (UPF) deployed on the edge, which is part of NEC's Open Ecosystem portfolio.

"We are thrilled to partner with NEC to leverage their innovative 5G Core solution in the UK. NEC's extensive experience and ecosystem approach align with our vision to accelerate the adoption and delivery of innovative 5G solutions and services throughout the UK and the Channel Islands", said Harpal Mann, Founder and CEO of Clear Mobitel.

"This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to delivering a robust 5G ecosystem by combining our advanced 5G network connectivity and smart data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms with greater flexibility, scalability, and reliability allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our clients”, said Dr Shahram G Niri, CTO of Clear Mobitel.

"NEC, with our long tradition of technical innovation, is delighted to be working with Clear Mobitel leading the way toward networks that will drive ongoing 5G innovation", said Yutaka Nishigori, General Manager, Mobile Core Department, NEC. "Open architecture-based networks enable a rich competitive environment that drives innovation and delivers a faster and cost-effective launch of new services.”

