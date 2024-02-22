Del Monte Foods Wants To Recognize America's Healthiest Schools

(MENAFN- 3BL) Del Monte Foods is proud to partner with Alliance for a Healthier Generation in its America's Healthiest Schools national recognition program . This annual award recognizes and celebrates schools for implementing best practices that support the physical, mental, and social-emotional health and well-being of students, staff, and families.

Schools can apply for recognition in one or more topic areas - up to nine total.



Improving Nutrition & Food Access

Supporting School Health Services

Implementing Local School Wellness Policy

Bolstering Physical Education & Activity

Strengthening Social-Emotional Health & Learning

Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools

Cultivating Staff Well-Being Increasing Family & Community Engagement.

For the 2023-2024 school year, Del Monte Foods is sponsoring one of the topic areas, Improving Nutrition & Food Access, to promote and increase healthy eating and food access through school nutrition programs and nutrition education.

To be recognized, schools must exemplify best practices in these topic areas, as measured against criteria in the Thriving Schools Integrated Assessment - a collaborative tool that provides actionable steps and credible resources to schools and districts to advance their wellness and educational goals.

The deadline to apply is April 16, 2024. Schools that are awarded will be featured on Alliance for a Healthier Generation's website and the most-recognized schools will also be invited to the America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit in Washington D.C.

Improving Nutrition & Food Access Award presented by Del Monte Foods

Del Monte Foods is proud to sponsor the Improving Nutrition & Food Access topic area, which recognizes school teams that implement strategies to maximize school meal participation, meaningfully collaborate with teachers on nutrition education, and partner with community organizations to improve families' nutrition security.

This sponsorship is part of Del Monte Foods' $5 million, ten-year commitment to nourish the physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being of youth and communities across the U.S. This commitment furthers the company's Growers of GoodTM purpose to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow by making nutritious foods more accessible to all.

For more information on Del Monte Foods' commitment to fostering goodness for people, communities, and the planet, please refer to its Sustainability Report .

For more information on Alliance for a Healthier Generation's work to support healthy homes, healthy schools, and healthy communities, please refer to its 2023 Impact Report .