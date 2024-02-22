Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Purposeful Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

At Qualcomm, purposeful innovation drives us to take on some of the world's biggest challenges, using technology to positively impact society. We pursue purposeful innovation through three strategic focus areas:

Empowering Digital Transformation

We believe technology can transform industries, businesses, communities and individual lives. We invent solutions that are foundational to the advancement of the global wireless ecosystem to improve how we work, live and, ultimately, thrive.

Acting Responsibly

We invest in our people, strive to always behave with integrity and implement governance standards that uphold our Company values. We are committed to responsible business practices, from upholding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to aiming to protect privacy to providing leading development programs to fostering an ethical culture.

Operating Sustainably

We aim to maintain safe, healthy and productive working conditions and conserve natural resources. Our environmental efforts center on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, optimizing energy consumption, managing water use and minimizing waste throughout our operations and the communities in which we work.

Paired with the ingenuity and dedication of our people, these focus areas guide our approach to addressing future challenges and to making the impossible inevitable.

Learn more about how Qualcomm is driving innovation, societal advancement and sustainability in the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report