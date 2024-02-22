Filipinos In Qatar React To Controversial Philippine 'Heartbreak Leave' Bill

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the Philippines, a proposed law aims to grant unpaid "heartbreak leaves" for employees in both public and private sectors to provide them with time to heal after a breakup.

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan has introduced House Bill 9931 or the Heartbreak Recovery and Resilience Act as a response to the challenge many individuals face in maintaining focus at work following the dissolution of a romantic relationship.

“Studies reveal the substantial toll breakups take on individuals, affecting their emotional and mental well-being, leading to decreased productivity, absenteeism, and higher healthcare costs... By allowing time and space for emotional processing, the heartbreak leave can lead to improved focus and performance upon return [to work],” Suan said in his explanatory note.

Under the proposed bill, the lawmaker suggests leave days based on the employee's age bracket:

. Below 25 years - one heartbreak leave in a year

. 25 to 35 years - two heartbreak leaves in a year

. 36 and above - three heartbreak leaves in a year

Suan believes implementing heartbreak leave and providing emotional support would benefit both workers and employers by boosting engagement, cutting costs, and fostering a more compassionate workplace.

But not everyone's sold on the idea. Manila-based employees and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) around the world have had a mixed reaction to the proposed Heartbreak Leave bill. Some are all for it, while others aren't so sure.

In the Filipino community in Qatar, opinions range from staunch support, viewing it as a necessary measure for mental well-being, to apprehension about potential abuse or its impact on workplace efficiency.

Here are some responses from Filipino expatriates in Doha to the proposed Heartbreak Leave:

. Strawberry Argonza - "As someone who's struggled with breakup blues affecting my work, I can't express how much this bill means to me. It's about time we prioritize mental health in the workplace."

. Conchita Ponce - "They say that the imposition of this law is to balance mental health levels, but really, it's hard to find a basis on how heartbroken a person can be to file for a leave. I'm torn. On one hand, I appreciate the recognition of emotional struggles. On the other, a worker might just use this law not to go to work. How do we ensure it's not taken advantage of?"

. Jonathan Abanto - "I'm concerned about the practical implications for small businesses. Heartbreak is a part of life, but should it really be the employer's responsibility to provide time off for it? And employees are already given 1 or 2 rest days per week."

. Maria Galas - "Finally, someone's recognizing the emotional toll breakups can have on productivity. This bill is long overdue!"

. Carmina Soberano - "Leave days plus offer counseling or therapy sessions as part of the support package."

. Mike Conjusta - "Well, it shows a real commitment to employee well-being, but three days of leave for heartbreak recovery? That seems excessive!"

. Mega Cervantes - "I'm all for supporting mental health, if that's the primary reason, but I worry about the potential abuse of this policy. What's next, leave for bad hair days?"

It's clear that the Heartbreak Leave bill has sparked important conversations. Some believe it could be beneficial, while others have reservations.

Meanwhile, in Cebu, Philippines, a hotel has already adopted a similar policy, offering up to five paid breakup leaves per year for staff dealing with ex-partners. This package even includes a beauty treatment with facial and body scrub. Probationary employees are also eligible for this benefit, with leaves expiring annually.

