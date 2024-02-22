               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Jordanian Senate Meets Qatari Ambassador


2/22/2024 2:01:54 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: President of the Jordanian Senate HE Faisal Al-Fayez met here today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The meeting discussed the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.

MENAFN22022024000063011010ID1107887869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search