President Of Jordanian Senate Meets Qatari Ambassador

QNA
Amman: President of the Jordanian Senate HE Faisal Al-Fayez met here today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.
The meeting discussed the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.
