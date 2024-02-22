Prince Harry 'Outraged' Queen Camilla, Was 'Asked To Leave' On His Visit To Cancer-Stricken King Charles

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, the royal outcast Prince Harry had visited the Clarence House in London to meet his father. But the visit was cut short to minutes by a twist of fate, a report said Harry, who had made a 5,500-mile journey from his home in Los Angeles, had somehow managed to anger his stepmother Camilla to the point that she had to ask him to leave to a report in RadarOnline, the Queen had allegedly ordered Harry to leave just after 30 minutes of his arrival. She apparently told him to \"never return\".Another report in the National Enquirer, citing \"a well-placed courtier\", said, \"Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude.\"It has been claimed that the Duke of Sussex made His Majesty King Charles wait for hours. The prince had also allegedly asked Queen Camilla to leave the room while he spoke to his father.\"I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn't wait to let him have it,\" the courtier said courtier further added that Queen Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw. \"After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!\"Earlier this month, the Buckingham Palace announced that the king would be treated for cancer less than three weeks after he was treated for an enlarged prostate. While palace officials didn't disclose the type of cancer, they said it wasn't prostate cancer Queen Camilla and Prince Harry 'feud'The animosity between Queen Camilla and her youngest stepson Prince Harry reportedly goes a long way back. Some reports have alleged that Prince Harry had insisted that Camilla broke the marriage of his parents before his mother Princess Diana died. The prince has also allegedly branded her as \"dangerous,\" \"evil\" and a \"villain.\"According to a Marca report, the family feud is said to run deep to the extent that sources have claimed Camilla, 76, and Prince William, 41, could move to exclude Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, from inheriting some of the Royal's $2 billion estate.\"They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch's $2 billion will,\" the courtier added. \"Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official.\"



MENAFN22022024007365015876ID1107887861