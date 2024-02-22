US Hit By Cellular Outage: Thousands Of AT&T, Verizon And T Mobile Users Unable To Get Signal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States faced a cellular outage on Thursday with thousands reporting connectivity issues. AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon and other network users faced mobile phone glitches with a vast majority unable to get signal.

According to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector, outage reports spiked sharply from 2:00 pm (IST). AT&T outage reports rose to 31,931 at around 4:30 am (ET). Verizon users reported more than 3,000 service outages were reported on the platform while T-Mobile had over 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages. Meanwhile, Cricket Wireless saw more than 11,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday.

Issues were reported from key locations including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Brooklyn and Houston. Social media accounts also suggest that many were unable to dial 911 (emergency services) or make calls READ: China to resume 'Panda Diplomacy' with US and Europe, what does this mean?Emergency responders also took to social media with warnings as the crisis continued on Thursday morning. San Francisco's fire department said that it was“actively engaged and monitoring” an issue specifically affecting AT&T wireless customers. The agency said the disruptions were affecting people's ability to make and receive phone calls and urged AT&T customers to use a landline or phone from a different carrier if they needed to call 911 the telecom companies acknowledged the issue no clear reason has been given for the disruption. T-Mobile meanwhile insisted that it had not experienced an outage - contending that Down Detector was likely reflecting challenges their customers were having attempting while trying to connect with users on other networks.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.“Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” added Verizon.

(With inputs from agencies)



