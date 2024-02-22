Mumbai Cab Driver Asks Doctor To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' To Confirm Booking Indrive Apologises

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thinking of it to be just another day in life, a senior doctor in Mumbai tried booking an intercity cab from an online cab aggregator. However, to his surprise, the cab driver asked him to chant \"Jai Shree Ram\" if the doctor wanted his trip to be confirmed Dr AK Pathan was in a rude shock. The incident occurred while booking a cab on InDrive app-based cab service. He was trying to travel to Nashik during the weekend to attend a wedding. This is when he received the driver's message on InDrive app's chat asking him to chant \"Jai Shree Ram\" to confirm the booking.'I chose to not respond. Did not take the ride'According to a report in The Free Press Journal, Dr Pathan did not take the ride, or respond to the text. He said that the incident was a reflection of growing intolerance in the society.“I chose to ignore and not respond to the provocation by the driver. It reflects a growing intolerance in society. I did not take the ride. It is crucial for us to promote understanding and acceptance among diverse communities,” Dr Pathan told the daily the incident, the cancer specialist said that he had asked the driver to pick him up from Haji Ali in the afternoon, to which the cab driver replied that he was a 'Rambhakt' and would accept bookings only if Dr Pathan agree to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. \"I have no issues with 'Jai Shree Ram' or any other salutations but it should not be forced.”“Sir Ram Bhakt Sanatani Hu Jay Shree Ram Bolna Padega To - Confirm Karu” reads the text message from the cab driver booked on InDrive app Pathan added that the cab driver cancelled the ride when he tried to report the incident on the InDrive app support option.“We need to build a more inclusive society with dialogue and empathy to prioritise respect and compassion in our interactions,” the veteran oncologist said, the online cab aggregator apologised to Dr Pathan for the cab driver's intolerance and insensitivity to other faiths while accepting rides.“inDrive executives were apologetic and promised to take appropriate action on the errant driver. The cab aggregator also assured that proper training and workshops will be held for drivers and transport partners to be tolerant and respect other faiths,” Dr Pathan was quoted as saying in the report.

