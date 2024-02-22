               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Indian Readymade Garment Shipments Finally Reach Europe, Taking The Long Way


2/22/2024 2:01:37 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's export of readymade garments grew significantly in terms of value in January as shipments stuck due to the Red Sea crisis were able to reach their destinations by taking the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

MENAFN22022024007365015876ID1107887851

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search