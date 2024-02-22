US President Biden Calls Vladimir Putin 'Crazy SOB', Kremlin Hits Back With 'Attempting To Look Like Hollywood Cowboy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden had during a recent fundraiser event in San Francisco called Russian President Vladimir Putin a“crazy Son of a Bitch”, drawing the ire of Kremlin who in-turn accused the US President of debasing himself and disgracing his country.

Russian President and former KGB boss Vladimir Putin drew international attention after his fiercest critic Alexei Navalny was declared dead by Russian authorities, following a mysterious prison change.

The news of Navalny's death follows yet another mysterious death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's in a plane crash right after he led a coup against Putin. Further it also comes amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that completed two years in February 2024.

Russia and US has historically been at logger heads, therefore the recent squabble between the two leaders is no surprise. However, the conflict seems to have surged as US President Biden mentioned, \"We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”Notably, the name calling is not a first for Biden. The US president has previously called Vladimir Putin a killer, a pure thug, a war criminal and a butcher. Shortly after Russian President Putin invaded Ukraine, Biden had remarked the former“cannot stay in power”.Joe Biden has previously called others a“son of a bitch”. In January 2022, he was caught on a hot mic using the same term of abuse about a Fox News White House reporter Kremlin said Biden's comments were a“disgrace” for the United States.“The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“But it debases those who use such vocabulary.”The remarks were“probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy”, Dmitry Peskov added Trump compares legal battle to Navalny's deathDonald Trump compared the suspicious prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his own legal troubles in the US. Former US President Trump was fined $350m after a New York judge found he lied for years about his wealth on financial statements in his companies.

Trump said the ruling was a form of“communism or fascism”.Joe Biden on Alexei Navalny's deathUS President Joe Biden's verbal attacks against Putin have sharply intensified at the White House and on the campaign trail.

Last week, the US president blamed Vladimir Putin and“his thugs” for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.“We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Biden said at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died.

